Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 816.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LADR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7,907.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

NYSE LADR opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.44. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 38.96 and a quick ratio of 38.96.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 106.98%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

