Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Seaboard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Seaboard by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Seaboard by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $2,628.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $2,365.00 and a 12-month high of $3,412.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,688.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,703.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 9.93%.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

