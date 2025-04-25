Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,748 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 861.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 80,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,520,000 after buying an additional 59,705 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,421,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of ($126.74) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

