Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,053 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 787.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 44,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,121,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Talos Energy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,939,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Talos Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.

About Talos Energy

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.