Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 903.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centerspace by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Centerspace by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Centerspace by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Centerspace Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CSR opened at $59.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $54.13 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $998.43 million, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $1.36. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.52%.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

