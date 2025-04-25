Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 866.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,177,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,798,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,190,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,816,000 after acquiring an additional 562,249 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,793,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $91.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

