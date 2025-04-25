Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 823.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 602,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,642,000 after buying an additional 89,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 69,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 348.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 1.5 %

SAFT stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.08. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.71 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.19.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $286.72 million during the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.