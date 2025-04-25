Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 804.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 542,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 838,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 237,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGI opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGI. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

