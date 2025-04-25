Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 821.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GABC. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,557.70. This represents a 22.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,090 shares of company stock worth $42,697 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.61.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 23.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GABC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

