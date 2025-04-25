Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 14,921 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,921 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,492.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 373.33%.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

