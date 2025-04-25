Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 25,148 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,148 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Fox Factory by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Fox Factory by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Fox Factory stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $882.63 million, a PE ratio of 81.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $352.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

