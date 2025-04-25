Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 30,706 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,706 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

NYSE DBRG opened at $8.39 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 279.67, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

