Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 487 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,833,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,664,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,469 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Moderna by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,766,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,006,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,169,000 after purchasing an additional 979,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,027,000 after purchasing an additional 700,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

Moderna Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.