Sterling Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $152.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.69. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $132.93 and a 12-month high of $164.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.