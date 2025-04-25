Stifel Canada Boosts Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KGC. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of KGC opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 747.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

