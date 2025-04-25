Stifel Canada Forecasts Increased Earnings for Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Stifel Canada upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.92. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$209.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$237.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$217.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$191.64. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$156.31 and a 12-month high of C$245.55. The firm has a market cap of C$32.24 billion, a PE ratio of -51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Lena Miller sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$210.37, for a total value of C$357,620.50. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Bell sold 731 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$224.94, for a total value of C$164,432.82. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $3,563,292. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

