Stifel Canada Forecasts Integra Resources Q1 Earnings

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Integra Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday.

Integra Resources Trading Up 6.0 %

ITRG stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Integra Resources by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

