Stifel Canada Has Bullish Outlook for OR FY2025 Earnings

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OR. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 2.1 %

OR stock opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.78 and a beta of 0.88. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.31 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,316,000 after acquiring an additional 82,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 38,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.