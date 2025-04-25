Stifel Canada Has Bullish Outlook for TFPM FY2025 Earnings

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFPM. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

