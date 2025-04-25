Stifel Canada Has Positive Outlook of TSE:OR FY2025 Earnings

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 2.0 %

OR stock opened at C$32.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$33.48.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -88.33%.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

In related news, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.92, for a total transaction of C$859,219.83. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.79, for a total value of C$163,687.68. Insiders sold 64,058 shares of company stock worth $1,898,479 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

