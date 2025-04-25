Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $84.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LNW. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.64.

LNW stock opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.02.

In other news, VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $248,652.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,161,513.74. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $118,192.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,720.56. The trade was a 18.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,037,884 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. AXQ Capital LP grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

