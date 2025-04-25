STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $31.26 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.26.

STM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on STMicroelectronics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 7.0 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 139.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STM opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $45.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.