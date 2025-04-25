Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.10% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $79.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $93.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. Piper Sandler set a $81.00 price target on Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYBT

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.