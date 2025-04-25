Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL) Stock Price Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $25.94. 46,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 67,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $264.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRLL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF by 14,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter.

About Strive U.S. Energy ETF

The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.

