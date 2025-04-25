Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY) Trading 4.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Subsea 7 SA (OTC:SUBCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.48. 8,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 5,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Subsea 7 Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

