Summit Therapeutics’ (SMMT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

SMMT opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.07 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $36.91.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

