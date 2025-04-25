Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 257.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 442.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 805.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

