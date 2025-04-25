Susquehanna Cuts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $24.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE SM opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $852.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

In related news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This represents a 91.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 47.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after buying an additional 80,343 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 88.4% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

