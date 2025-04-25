Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Stock Price

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

TRN opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $629.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $288,051.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,486.58. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 387.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 142,660 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 599.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 4,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $632,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.