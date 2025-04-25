Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RTX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

RTX opened at $121.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.73. RTX has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $136.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts expect that RTX will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,722 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,198,000 after acquiring an additional 576,214 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,264,000 after acquiring an additional 603,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,745,644,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

