The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $53.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.53.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W cut AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on AZEK from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AZEK has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $54.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $615,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,645,427.95. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AZEK by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,564,000 after acquiring an additional 90,206 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 24.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

