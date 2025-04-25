The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $42.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,797,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $73,572,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,882,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,507,000 after buying an additional 1,715,096 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3,642.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,651,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after buying an additional 1,606,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,178,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after buying an additional 1,360,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

