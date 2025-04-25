The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $4.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KSS. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Kohl’s Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $782.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3,022.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 360.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

