The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Price

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Comerica from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.84.

Get Comerica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMA

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. Comerica has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.31 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6,085.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,981,000 after buying an additional 1,749,438 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,419,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $64,150,000. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in Comerica by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,492,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Comerica by 548.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 642,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,732,000 after buying an additional 543,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.