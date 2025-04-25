The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $15.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

VSCO stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 542,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,387,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,695,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,597,729.08. This trade represents a 6.65 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 78.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 290.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,209.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

