The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Holdings Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,452 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

