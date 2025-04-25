The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,693 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,251,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Barclays dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,493.68. The trade was a 27.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $115.63 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $98.77 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -179.25%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

