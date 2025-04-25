The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.30% of ODP worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ODP by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 53,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ODP by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ODP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

ODP Price Performance

Shares of ODP opened at $13.06 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $52.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Further Reading

