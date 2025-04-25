The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on The RMR Group

The RMR Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

Shares of RMR stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 135.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 36.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 30,258 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in The RMR Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 321,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 33,411 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.