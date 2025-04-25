TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 5.6 %

TXMD stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

