TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $126.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.31. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $131.30.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 299,492 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 19.4% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $628,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.