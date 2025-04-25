Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Stock analysts at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 304.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRML. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Tourmaline Bio from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRML opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $444.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. Tourmaline Bio has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 4,481.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.