Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 842,915,375 shares changing hands.

Tower Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.21.

About Tower Resources

Tower Resources is an African-focused energy company advancing its operation in Cameroon towards production and cash flow, and de-risking attractive exploration licenses in the emerging oil and gas provinces of Namibia and South Africa, where world-class discoveries have recently been made.

The Company’s strategy is to build a balanced portfolio of energy opportunities in Africa across the exploration and production cycle in oil and gas and beyond, in stable jurisdictions that the Company knows well and that offer excellent fiscal terms.

