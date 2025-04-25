Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 842,915,375 shares changing hands.
Tower Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £4.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.21.
About Tower Resources
The Company’s strategy is to build a balanced portfolio of energy opportunities in Africa across the exploration and production cycle in oil and gas and beyond, in stable jurisdictions that the Company knows well and that offer excellent fiscal terms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tower Resources
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.