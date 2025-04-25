Towercrest Capital Management Has $1.32 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,719,407,000 after acquiring an additional 545,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,638,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,084,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,113 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

