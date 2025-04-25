Townsquare Media’s (TSQ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 123.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TSQ. StockNews.com upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $12.92.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.10%. The firm had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 59.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

