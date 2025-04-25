TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 309.10 ($4.12) and traded as high as GBX 312 ($4.16). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 309 ($4.12), with a volume of 370,147 shares traded.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £993.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 297.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 309.10.

Insider Activity at TR Property Investment Trust

In related news, insider Sarah-Jane Curtis purchased 1,797 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £4,977.69 ($6,639.58). 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

