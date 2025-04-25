Traction Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Traction Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.7% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drystone LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $208.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.42. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.15 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.