TransAlta FY2025 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for TransAlta in a report released on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

TransAlta Stock Performance

NYSE:TAC opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 281.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 105,562 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TransAlta by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $7,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

See Also

