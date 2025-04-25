TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.66% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 712.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92,072 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 227,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 59,462 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,475.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

TPVG stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.42%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.34%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

