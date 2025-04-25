Truist Financial Boosts Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $270.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus set a $260.00 target price on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.38.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $240.09 on Tuesday. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $180.92 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $4,430,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.